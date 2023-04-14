Brian Justin Crum

BJC is a singer-songwriter currently creating in Los Angeles. He is known for his soaring vocals and emotional storytelling. His first single “Show Me Love” reached #2 on the Billboard Dance charts and was named in the top 10 dance records of 2017 alongside Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran. He became a viral sensation with his cover of Radiohead’s “CREEP” on America’s Got Talent which has amassed over 100 Million views online and “Never Enough” which entered the iTunes Pop Charts.

He has had an expansive career in the Arts, getting his start on Broadway at just 17 years old. From “Wicked” and Pulitzer Prize winning “Next to Normal” to QUEENS rock theatrical “We Will Rock You” (where he got to perform alongside original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor). BJC has sold out concerts all over the world and has honed his sound along the way. The sonic landscape of his debut EP is inspired by the nightlife of Berlin. Pop melodies matched with house and techno beats really paint the picture of a year of personal growth.