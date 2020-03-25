Huichol Craftwork: The finest and most beautiful in Mexico

Beautiful pieces with bead or yarn appliqués, designs that are repeated in bracelets or necklaces, paintings, sculptures, shoes or even cars (who can forget the famous “Vochol”), all give life to the unparalleled craftwork of the Huichol, which this year has been selected to be one of the 2020 Best of the Best.

México Desconocido magazine holds a yearly contest in search of the best in the country as seen through the eyes of the most seasoned travelers. The contest consists of various categories with readers voting on the most original experiences and destinations, whether by design or by virtue of their authenticity, trend-setting nature or preservation of tradition.

At the conclusion of two weeks of voting (March 1st through the 15th) on the lomejordemexico.com website, the Huichol Handicrafts won with 26.23% of the total votes in the category of Best Handicraft for 2020. There were over 230 thousand votes tallied in 14 different categories.

According to México Desconocido, the acknowledgements will be awarded during the 45th Tianguis Turístico México trade show that will be hosted in Mérida, Yucatán, next September.

These products are handmade by the Wixaritari artisans and are part of the culture of Nayarit.

Huichol art is a mixture of embroidery, bead application, and color in unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. The color patterns are highly complex.

Each piece made by the “Children of the Sun” spell out history and myths, and is an offering to the elements—Earth, Water, Fire, Air—as well as a way to communicate divine messages.

Most of the Huichol communities in Nayarit are in the mountains in the municipalities of La Yesca and El Nayar. The main community is Xatsixarie, which means “Place of Many Words,” in Guadalupe Ocotán. Visitors can tour the communities to learn more about their ceremonies, lifestyle, and artwork.

It’s hard to miss the Huicholes and their beautiful artwork in the festivals or fairs held in the Riviera Nayarit’s coastal towns of Bucerías, Sayulita, San Pancho, and Lo de Marcos, or even further north in Rincón de Guayabitos and Chacala.

On your next visit to the Riviera Nayarit, don’t forget to take a little piece of Huichol culture back home with you!

#StayatHomeintheRivieraNayarit

Learn more at: www.rivieranayarit.com.mx