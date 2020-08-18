Hurricane Genevieve Reaches Category 4; intense rains for Puerto Vallarta

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that Hurricane Genevieve has intensified to a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, while it was located west-southwest of the Colima coast.

The hurricane’s cloud bands are causing very heavy rains, as well as strong winds and high waves in the western and southern states of Mexico, including Jalisco.

In its report at 7:00 am, the SMN indicated that the storm is located 380 kilometers west-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 630 kilometers south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and moves towards the northwest at 26 kilometers per hour; its sustained winds reach 210 km / h, with gusts of up to 255 km / h. Given this, a surveillance zone for tropical storm effects has been established from Los Barriles to Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, and from Todos Santos to Santa Fe.

The hurricane will cause intense rains in Nayarit, Colima and Jalisco; very strong storms in Sinaloa and Durango, as well as strong rains in Baja California Sur and Zacatecas. In addition, gusts of wind of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour and high waves of four to six meters high are expected on the coasts.

They ask the general population to take extreme precautions, including maritime navigation, and attend to the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System.

The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit (UEPCBJ) indicated that in light of this hurricane’s track, a Yellow Alert was established for the Southwest and Northwest of Jalisco, for which it asked citizens residing in these areas to prepare an emergency backpack with identification papers, canned food and other items such as a battery-powered lamp and radio, as well as asking you to identify the temporary shelter closest to your locations.

Hurricane Genevieve is not expected to make landfall.