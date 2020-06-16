IMSS Jalisco begins testing locally developed treatment to fight COVID-19 infection

Doctors from the Centro de Investigación Biomédica de Occidente (CIBO) in Jalisco are working on a treatment that could inhibit the impact of COVID -19 in humans. It is a substance of various compounds such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory elements.

“It has properties that could modulate the behavior of one of the most important proteins for the virus to infect,” explained Luis Felipe Jave, senior researcher at CIBO.

The treatment, called Vita Deyun, promoted by Jalisco entrepreneurs, helps the protein in the body’s cells that allow the entry of the coronavirus to be decreased, preventing the virus’s “S” protein from attaching, reproducing and affecting the body.

The director-general of the CIBO, José Sánchez, said that for this research, samples of SARS-CoV-2 were received from 10 states in the country to analyze variations in the results.

Sánchez Corona added that this research drives the mission of the institution, which is to generate scientific knowledge to attend to and improve the quality of medicine for public health, especially in the context of the pandemic.

After the first analyzes made of the in vitro reaction of the coronavirus to the Vita Deyun compound, promoted by Jalisco entrepreneurs, which is being studied at the Western Biomedical Research Center (CIBO), professionals have begun to apply tests on patients with the virus.

The director-general of the CIBO, José Sánchez Corona, explained that up to now, there are 120 patients who, voluntarily, accepted to take the treatment and who “showed favorable reactions to it”, after the period of isolation, all were negative for the virus in a second PCR test.

Among them, he said, there were symptomatic, asymptomatic and hospitalized patients who had to be intubated.

The next step will be the application of a clinical monitoring project, through which the reactions of another 100 patients will be analyzed because it is necessary to observe in greater detail the results of the proteins against Vita Deyun from the blood of patients because it could have other consequences related to coagulation.

“In the clinical trial we did, we calculated a sample of 100 more patients, who must sign an informed consent. From this analysis, more lines of research have been created and that is why it is necessary to apply it to patients beyond continuing in vitro, to analyze what are all the possible ways in which proteins can react,” he said.

The principal researcher at CIBO, Luis Felipe Jave, explained that afterwards the results must be demonstrated for the subsequent registration of the component to obtain the endorsement of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris).