International air reservations to Mexico fall 95% in March

International air reservations to Mexico fell 95% in the month of March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, revealed the Anahuac Center for Tourism Research and Competitiveness (Cicotur).

According to the information collected, the tourist destinations of Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta were the most affected with losses of 43.1%, 42.3% and 40.2%, respectively.

Data from 2019 show that these three airports concentrated 60% of international tourist arrivals, so the latest records point to a severe blow to the airline sector.

On the other hand, domestic flight reservations fell 58.7% in March 2020, compared to the same month the previous year.

The airports of Cancun (-25.7%), Guadalajara (-30.4%), Monterrey (-40.2%) and Tijuana (15.7%), were the most affected by the drop in national travelers.

In other data, there was a reduction of arrivals of Chinese tourists by 67.8 percent in February.

Recently, Cicotur estimated that the coronavirus pandemic will cause a loss in tourist consumption in April for around $239 million pesos, which is equivalent to the entire budget of the Ministry of Health for 2020 or 47 years of the tourism budget.