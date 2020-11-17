Jalisco announces new measures against COVID-19 for the next 45-days

In a press conference on Monday morning, the Governor of Jalisco announced new measures to try to control the spread of coronavirus infections in the State, after the stage known as the “Emergency Button” expired.

The Governor started his press conference saying, “fortunately the information that we have so far show that the emergency button gave positive results” and that “we achieved a significant reduction in the number of active cases”, but stressed that this cannot be regarded as a triumph.

That is why they decided, together with the Board of Health, the new guidelines for “a different stage” remembering that “the risk is still there.”

These are the measurements that will be taken for the last 45 days of the year.

-Control capacity

Everything will be operating at 50% of its capacity or with the criterion of one person for every four square meters indoors or one person for every two square meters outdoors.

-Strictly apply health protocols

Mandatory face covers, hygiene and sanitation, isolation of suspicious and active cases. Solid surveillance and inspection model by the municipalities that will be carried out together with the municipal mayors.

The criteria that included time restrictions for businesses will be eliminated, but the governor clarified that “by removing the criteria for restrictions on hours or types of activities to focus on how many people are in a specific place, those businesses that do not comply may receive definitive closure. In Jalisco, the provisions are to be “fulfilled by everyone, not for whoever wants to fulfill them. “

What all cities and businesses should be encouraging by the public:

Avoid agglomerations and long exposure times

Encourage all actions that favor outdoor activities: recreational roads, parks, urban forests, pedestrianize commercial and gastronomic corridors.

Avoid concentration of older adults and people at risk.

Keep activities of high concentration such as concerts, festivities, meetings that gather people canceled.

Have strict access rules in tianguis, markets, and shops such as mandatory use of face masks, sanitary management, corridors, and wide spaces.

Coordinated actions to increase the outdoor pedestrian space available for activities.

Strengthening the epidemiological surveillance model

Random sample modules continue on weekends.

“Further strategy will have territorial criteria, with specific actions in specific places. We are in a position to fine-tune the strategy municipality by municipality and that will be the task of the Board of Health.”

This means additional measures will be taken according to the needs of each municipality and the number of infections in each area of the State, unlike the Emergency Button that was applied statewide.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHq5m2uAbBz/