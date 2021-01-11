Jalisco leads the country in Dengue cases

Jalisco closed 2020 as the state with the highest number of cases and deaths from dengue in Mexico.

2020 was the second year with the most dengue infections in Jalisco, although there was a decrease compared to 2019, when all historical records were exceeded.

According to the weekly epidemiological surveillance report of the federal Ministry of Health, 5,362 infections of the disease transmitted by the aedes aegypti fly were confirmed in the State and they estimate that in total there were 23,166 probable cases.

At the national level, for the second consecutive year, Jalisco was the entity with the highest number of cases and deaths from dengue. 20 deaths from this virus were confirmed and 18 deaths are still under analysis to corroborate the cause.

Tlaquepaque was the municipality with the most cases, accumulating 653, Guadalajara had 483, Zapopan 367; Jocotepec 313 and Tlajomulco 294 affected people.

Jalisco had its highest historical incidence of dengue in 2019, when 11,727 affected people and 49 deaths were confirmed due to complications generated by this virus.

Carlos Armando Ruíz Esparza Macías, director of prevention of the Decentralized Public Organization (OPD) Jalisco Health Services, affirmed that the incidence of the disease attenuated due to the adjustments they made in preventive actions and case tracking. He explained that they carried out sweeps in risk zones and neighboring areas with a history of outbreaks.

“A 53% decrease compared to 2019 is a number that can be boasted, but we are not satisfied since we still have many things to do,” he commented.

The state official added that they visited 2 million homes to carry out larval control work, more than 600 thousand houses were in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. He explained that they also reinforced the tasks of spatial fogging and indoor spraying.

In terms of incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest municipalities were Zapotitlán de Vadillo, Atoyac, Techaluta de Montenegro and Jocotepec. At the state level, serotypes 1 and 2 of the virus circulated; with the second being the most common.