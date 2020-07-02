Jalisco moves to first place for dengue infections

Despite the efforts of the state government and $117.4 million pesos invested between the prevention and control of dengue, Jalisco reported an increase in cases in the last week that took it to first place in the country with 875 cases.

Just yesterday, the Jalisco Health Secretariat ( SSJ ) confirmed the first death of the year from dengue: a 35-year-old woman, resident of Tlaquepaque.

The health institution reported on Tuesday that the dengue cases for 2019 exceeded the numbers that were reported at the end of the year.

While in the last week of 2019 they reported 11,727 cases and 49 deaths, on Tuesday they indicated that there were 11,927 cases and 108 deaths in the revised numbers from last year.

Jalisco was also the most affected State from dengue last year.