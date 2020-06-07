Jalisco police arrest, beat and rob peaceful protesters and abandon them on the streets

During Friday’s protests in Guadalajara, near the State Prosecutor’s Office (FE), at least 27 illegal arrests of young people were recorded. None of the 27 were participating in violence, and some were simply walking near the protest area walking to work or home and not involved with the protests.

Of these, 10 were students from the University of Guadalajara.

“Yesterday there was a common denominator: Authorities of the Prosecutor’s Office picked up the kids, beat them, robbed them and left them in abandoned places without things or phones,” shared the lawyer of the Federation of University Students (FEU), Omar Preciado.

The protesters who were assaulted and robbed by authorities were abandoned miles away from where they were detained.

According to the attorney, there were about three trucks with hooded men who began arresting protesters at around 7:00 p.m. They were also detaining people in the area that were not participating in the protests.

The attorney stressed that they are still awaiting the release of the young people detained on Thursday, who, according to the complaint, were also illegally and randomly detained.

The governor acknowledged the brutal acts of the elements that disobeyed his orders.

protesters have gathered around Mexico for the past three nights to express their outrage against the murder of Giovanni López, who was killed by municipal police in Jalisco for not wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

Giovanni López has been labeled as “the Mexican George Floyd” by protesters.