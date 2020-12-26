Jalisco receives Christmas with the second activation of the ‘Emergency Button’ due to Covid-19 spread

This Christmas was welcomed in Jalisco with the activation of the so-called ‘Emergency Button’ and the tightening of health protocols to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On December 21, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, surprised the public with the announcement that this emergency plan would be activated for the second time beginning at 12:00 AM on December 25 with the purpose of cutting the chain of contagions of Covid-19.

As announced by the Governor, the Emergency Button will remain activated until next January 10, this in order to provide a suitable environment to be able to return to face-to-face classes on January 25, as announced a few weeks ago.

In this second activation of the Emergency Button, the public transport service and the use of car rental platforms will not be limited, however, the authorities of the Jalisco health board recommend that citizens stay at home and only leave for essential activities.

If there is a need to leave the house, the Health authorities recommend that the population avoid closed, crowded places with little ventilation, keep a healthy distance, use proper masks (covering nose and mouth), and frequently wash their hands or use alcohol gel.

Activities impacted by the Emergency Button in Puerto Vallarta is the closer of all bars, nightclubs, and event spaces.

In the State Capital of Guadalajara, more strict measures have been implements, including the closure of all shops and malls at 7 PM during the weekdays, and full closure on the weekends.

The activities that will NOT be allowed throughout the State of Jalisco are the following:

Meetings between co-workers, academic generation meetings, between companies, are prohibited and they ask not to attend any family or social gathering with people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are waiting for the results of the test that diagnoses the contagion, or that have had contact with someone who contracted coronavirus in the last 14 days.

Patron Saint festivities and pilgrimages, street parties, fairs, or kermesse are suspended.

Fireworks are canceled, including fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Bonfires in public spaces and homes.

Holiday photo booths with the wise men

Jaripeos, charreadas, cockfighting or bullfighting

Social events (weddings, baptisms, birthdays, New Year’s festivities, etc.).