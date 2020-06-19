Jalisco records 22 deaths from COVID-19 today

In just 24 hours, Jalisco reports 22 more deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 426 deaths in the state.

The data was disclosed in the daily technical report of the Federal Health Secretariat through the director of Epidemiology José Luis Alomía. It is also reported that Jalisco accumulates 4,656 cases since the start of the pandemic, but these numbers are only from the public healthcare system, not cases of COVID-19 detected in private hospitals and laboratories.

The active cases in the State are 1,125 it is these cases who became ill in the last 14 days.

The occupancy of regular beds in the state’s COVID-19 hospitals is 33%, while ventilated beds are 27%.