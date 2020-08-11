Jalisco records its deadliest day from COVID-19

The State Health Secretariat of Jalisco reported the death of 58 people from COVID-19 in Jalisco today. It is the highest daily death toll so far in the pandemic in the State.

The agency highlighted that all these deaths occurred in the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), which yesterday uploaded the data to the platform of the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (SISVER).

In the State, there are 1,830 deaths from the coronavirus recorded.

The previous record with the most deaths in a single day from coronavirus was on June 5, with 41 deaths reported.

The Government of Jalisco called on the population to stay at home, and if they need to go out into the public space, do it only for a short period of time.

The State also recommended avoiding crowds, maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters between people, wearing face masks and washing hands with soap and water.