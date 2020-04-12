Jalisco records two more deaths from COVID-19

Jalisco recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday night, bringing the state death count to 11.

The first death confirmed is an 84-year-old woman, a resident of Guadalajara and who started with respiratory symptoms on April 7. She died three days later, yesterday April 10. The patient presented hypertension, obesity and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The second death was a 58-year-old man, a resident of the state of California, United States, who arrived in the municipality of Tequila on March 23 to attend a wake. The patient had no known underlying conditions. He started with suspicious symptoms of COVID-19 on April 5 and died today, April 11. Both victims tested positive for coronavirus.

The confirmed deaths of COVID-19 in the state, by municipality of residence, occurred in Guadalajara (2), Zapopan (1), Tequila (1), Tomatlán (1), El Grullo (1), Tonalá (1), Acatic (1) and Puerto Vallarta (3).

The confirmed cases in Jalisco rose to 150 from 144 the previous day, and the suspected cases totaled 704.

Most cases are reported in Zapopan and Guadalajara. There are also confirmed cases in Cuautla, Puerto Vallarta, Tomatlán, Tecolotlán, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Ameca, Yahualica, San Julián, Lagos de Moreno, Tonalá, San Juan de los Lagos, El Grullo, Acatic, Tlaquepaque, Tuxpan, Tequila, Jamay, San Martín Hidalgo and Cocula.

Mexico has a very low level of testing for COVID-19 (currently 14,000 tests nationwide) and the numbers being reported are much lower than the actual cases. The population should not ignore social distancing or stay at home orders based on the government’s under-reporting of the pandemic in Mexico.