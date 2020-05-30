Jalisco sets new record for COVID-19 cases in a single day

This May 29, Jalisco confirmed 159 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the coordinator of Social Development, Anna Bárbara Casillas.

Of these, only 97 were added to the federal government’s registry of confirmed cases because the federal government will only accept COVID-19 tests from the public health system, private hospital and laboratory tests are not counted on the national level, allowing Mexico to report low numbers of infections.

The State of Jalisco reports 2,320 cases of COVID-19, however, the Federal Government only reports that the state has 1,524.

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Friday, May 29 that the accumulated COVID-19 infections nationally are 84,627, although the true numbers are far greater. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 9,415 fatalities.

In the past day, the Federal Government is under-reporting 3,227 new cases and 371 deaths.

There are 16,209 under-reported confirmed active cases in the country, which represent the active epidemic in the country through the public health system. There are 140,553 negative cases, 38,846 suspects, and a total of 264,026 people studied within the public health system.

Internationally, confirmed and active cases (from May 16 to 29) by region of the World Health Organization are concentrated in the Americas: 748,414 cases or 54.9 percent. Europe registers 276,320 cases or 20.3 percent. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is 5,701,337, but those confirmed in the last 14 days are 1,362,510 or 24 percent. The global case fatality rate is 6.3 percent, however, the fatality rate in Mexico is 10% due to under-reporting of actual confirmed cases of the virus.

Health personnel gathered this Friday in front of the National Palace of Mexico City to demand that real figures be provided for the infected and deceased medical professionals and that PPE be provided so they can continue to fight the pandemic.

“No applause or medals, we don’t want to be heroes, we want to stay alive and keep patients alive; and we demand tools for our work,” Rafael Soto, a nurse at the Cardiology Hospital of the Siglo XXI National Medical Center, told EFE.

“The official figures they have do not match with real numbers, we believe that there may be quite a few more deceased colleagues and that is why one of the immediate and most important demands is that they give us an official list with names, hospitals, registration numbers and origin”, claimed Soto.