Jalisco to decide Thursday if non-essential businesses will close again

In the following 48 hours, the Government of Jalisco will analyze the indicators of the coronavirus pandemic in the state to meet next Thursday and take the decision to activate or not the so-called “emergency button” that would force to stop all non-essential activity for at least 14 days.

The Governor of Jalisco announced that this last analysis is being carried out before the decision after meeting with the Health Board and evaluating the most recent indicators together with the economic effect that the mandatory isolation would bring.

“We are doing an analysis in which we incorporate the economic variable into the decisions we make … because obviously we are concerned about public health issues, but we also understand that people have to work, ” said the governor in his message.

He assured that all the members of the Health Board took “homework to review” and have a working meeting again next Thursday. If the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Jalisco continues to worsen, then the activation of the emergency button could come.

The governor insisted that in the meantime the population must make correct use of the mouth masks and go out for what is only necessary, so as to avoid having to stop the economy again.

The possibility of activating the emergency button was raised on July 7 when the criteria to be observed were announced: Saturation of the hospital system of 50 percent or weekly incidence rate of 400 infections per million inhabitants, by start date of symptoms.

According to last Sunday’s report, in Jalisco the weekly incidence of COVID-19 infections stood at 336.9 cases per million inhabitants, last week it was at 300.1.

Hospital occupancy also grew, going from 26.1% to 28.4%, which means that 784 beds for COVID-19 patients are occupied and 585 are available.

Federal government data also indicates that in Jalisco they have been linked for three weeks with an uptick in COVID-19 cases after the curve fell slightly after a first spike.

According to the federal data report, in Jalisco, there are 12,235 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,429 deaths.