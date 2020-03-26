Jalisco will apply 600 COVID-19 rapid tests every day

As part of the COVID-19 Plan, the Government of Jalisco indicated that, once the rapid tests (Xpert and Antigen Antibodies) arrive, they will apply 600 tests daily in Jalisco, for at least one month.

As reported by the coordinator of Strategic Management of Social Development, Anna Barbara Casillas, the cost of 20 thousand tests are $20.7 million pesos: $1035 pesos each.

On the veracity of the tests, they stressed that the newly purchased tests comply with the approval of international organizations such as the European Union and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

These, unlike PCR (Chain Reaction Test), do not detect the RNA of the virus, but an antigen that allows us to know if they have it or not. To carry them out, he detailed three factors will be taken into account:

Epidemiological risk factor: those who have traveled abroad in the last 14 days, who have symptoms, even mild ones, and medical personnel. Risk factor for health or age: pregnant, over 60 years and with comorbidities (diabetes, hypertension, among others), health or operational personnel. And risk factor for contact with a confirmed case, even if they are asymptomatic.

If this test is positive, the PCR will be performed at the Jalisco State Public Health Laboratory to be verified by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE).

360 of the rapid tests will be distributed in the municipal medical services of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area ( ZMG ) and in the University Center for Health Sciences ( CUCS ) of the University of Guadalajara ( UdeG ) .

While the remaining 240 will be taken to the rest of the health regions of the interior of the State, where they will open modules, as well as in health centers.

However, Fernando Petersen, Health Secretary Jalisco, stressed that the tests – which are taken with a finger prick – will be carried out by means of appointments to the line enabled for suspected cases of Coronavirus: 3338322300. This number will be the first filter to know whether or not you are a candidate for the test.