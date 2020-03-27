Jalsico fails to receive COVID-19 rapid tests

Despite the fact that on March 23 the governor of Jalisco announced that 20,000 rapid tests of COVID -19 would be ready as of yesterday to apply massively in the State, they did not arrive.

“Weird things have happened,” said the Governor regarding the purchase from a German laboratory.

“They had told us that they got stuck in customs, then they didn’t answer the phone anymore. I can’t understand right now ”, he said in a radio interview.

In this situation, he indicated that they are looking for alternatives with all the laboratories that have the capacity to supply certified tests.

“We already have everything ready to go, but there are no tests available. Mysteriously, those who told us they had them no longer have them. So, we are looking for where to get them”.

The general strategic coordinator of Social Development, Anna Bárbara Casillas, indicated that the acquisition was made for 20.7 million pesos from Farmacéutica Hisa and clarified that they met the approval of international organizations such as the European Union or the FDA.

There are currently 68 confirmed cases of COVID -19 in Jalisco and 220 tests waiting for results.