Judge in Mexico scolds lawyer for not wearing pants during virtual hearing

A lawyer in a virtual hearing was caught without pants and was called out by the judge. The event was captured on video and broadcasted on the internet through various social networks.

In the video, a young lawyer is somewhat distracted while the judge asks another professional about the details of a case. When the lawyer gets up from his seat looking for documents, it can be seen that he is not wearing pants. The situation worsens when his computer screen tilts, so the camera points directly at his legs, leaving no room for doubt about his lack of clothing.

After noticing the fault, the judge grimaces with disgust and disapproval, and calls the lawyer’s attention. “Yes, I listened to her,” he replies. “He doesn’t have pants. He’s in an audience,” she breathes. “I did bring pants, your honor,” replies the lawyer. But he didn’t convince anyone, and certainly not internet users.

Since the confinement imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, apparently bored Internet users have explored the material available on the portal of the Federal Judicial Council to find the most memorable moments and share them on social networks.