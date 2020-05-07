Kim Kuzma Presents ‘Music Has No Borders’ Online Sunday, May 10th

Watch Vallarta’s ‘Diva of Song,’ Kim Kuzma, and her PV band, on Facebook & Instagram as they bring Mexico and Canada to the comfort of your home for the FIRST TIME ever online!

Kim and the band have made a name for themselves here in Puerto Vallarta, with Eduardo Leon on guitar, Guicho Dominguez/ Luis on cajon & cello and Roberto Falcon on bass. You’ll truly be blown you away with their talent as they perform contemporary songs and classics, fusing latin rhythms with unique mashups.

The free online show, Music has no Borders, will begin at 7:00 pm (Central Time), on Sunday, May 10.

The show can be seen live on Facebook and Instagram at the following links:

https://www.facebook.com/KimKuzmaLive/

https://www.instagram.com/kim_kuzma/

If you’d like to tip, it’s greatly appreciated! This show will help Kim’s dear friends/bandmates that have no work or government assistance in the near future.

You are sure to be swept away by the beauty of the music that Kim and the band share. For me, what is so special about Kim and the band, is how extraordinary the vocals and accompaniment are. Kim skillfully navigates each song, expressing full emotion with every word and note. The band’s incredible musicianship is the perfect complement to Kim’s gorgeous voice! The sheer beauty of Kim’s voice and the humor that she adds to each performance, continues to endear her to her audience.

From lighthearted to deeply emotional moments, ‘Music Has No Borders’ will take you on an unforgettable musical journey. Kim’s off-the-cuff humor along with her superb delivery of every song, just confirms to her audiences that she is Vallarta’s Queen of Entertainment. Don’t miss this special online Mother’s Day show. The show is gratis but if you’d like to help with them, you can contribute through:

PAYPAL: [email protected] (Canada)

[email protected] (USA)

VENMO: @kim-kuzma-2 (USA)

E-TRANSFER: [email protected] (Canada only)