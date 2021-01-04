Kim Kuzma’s New Show ‘Popstarz’ Moves to Mondays at The Palm Cabaret

Vallarta’s Queen of Song, Kim Kuzma, performs her new show, ‘Popstarz’ at The Palm Cabaret on Monday nights at 6:30 pm starting on January 4th. Kim also offers a different show on Friday nights at 8 pm to The Grill at CK/ Coco’s Kitchen Restaurant in Zona Romantica. The show at Coco’s will be similar to their ‘Acustico’ shows that she and the band are known and loved for. Both shows provide something new for everyone!

‘Popstarz’ includes songs from Pink, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, J.Lo, Madonna, to name a few. Last season, Kim’s ‘British Invasion’, was a truly spectacular musical event and ‘Popstarz’ is garnering the same accolades!

Over the years, Kim Kuzma has been performing unique mashups of everything from Shirley Bassey to Rhianna, which has earned Kim and the band great success and a large fan base. Kim’s shows include fabulous vocals and the outstanding accompaniment of guitar, bass and cello/percussion played by, Eduardo Leon, Roberto Falcon and Luis Rascon.

Respected by musicians, critics and fans alike, Kim brings sass, high energy, wit and an amazing vocal ability to the stage. Kim’s hypnotizing stage presence and electrifying vocal range grabs the audience from the start and takes listeners on a musical joyride that always leaves the crowd roaring for more.

Voted Canada’s Best Independent Artist by fans at canadian-music.com and five-time West Coast Music Award nominee, winning ‘ Best Independent Recording’, Kim Kuzma continues to win over new fans around the world with each performance. From Europe to Mexico, Canada to Australia, Kim’s highly popular shows never fail to impress her audiences. Her engagingly upbeat and sometimes provocative music along with her humor and wit hold the audience as she moves from song to song and shares relatable stories from her life. Kim credits the connection she makes with her listeners as one of her greatest strengths as a performer.

Kim and her band are all about communicating exciting music in the most authentic, original and thrilling performance. Kim’s new show ‘Popstarz’ takes you on a breathtaking, non-stop performance of hit songs by some of music’s most beloved stars. Mesmerized by the beauty of her voice and the humor that she adds to each performance, Kim’s faithful following of fans continues to expand each year, as she brings her audiences the very best music with exciting themes and a wealth of spectacular songs.

From lighthearted to deeply emotional moments, Kim takes her audience on an unforgettable musical journey. She skillfully navigates each song, expressing full emotion with every word and note. Kim’s off-the-cuff humor along with her superb delivery of every song, just confirms to her audience why she continues to be Vallarta’s Reigning Diva of Song. Kim Kuzma always delivers a first class show that you’ll definitely want to see while you’re in PV this season.

Don’t miss Kim Kuzma’s new show, ‘Popstarz,’ on Mondays at 6:30 pm at The Palm Cabaret on Olas Altas. With Kim’s gorgeous voice and the band’s incredible musicianship, this new show is proving to be another smash hit! And don’t miss Kim’s show every Friday night at 8 pm at The Grill at CK/ Coco’s Kitchen in Zona Romantica.

Tickets to their Monday shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508, Zona Romantica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico phone # 52-322-222-0200.

Tickets to shows at The Grill at CK/ Coco’s Kitchen can be purchased at the restaurant. It is located on Pulpito 122, Emiliano Zapata, 48390 Puerto Vallarta, Jal.

(A minimum consumption will be required.)