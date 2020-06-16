“La mesa herida”, the lost work of Frida Kahlo has reappeared, sort of

“La mesa herida” (EN: The Wounded Table), a lost painting by Frida Kahlo, has resurfaced once again. On all previous occasions, none of those who claimed to have the painting presented any evidence or presented the famous artwork to the public.

The newspaper “La voz de Galicia” published information on Saturday suggesting that the painting had appeared and would be sold. The media assures that “La mesa herida”, “the main work of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and the greatest exponent of surrealism”, has been put up for sale by a Galician art dealer from Rianxo, Cristian López Márquez, who represents the interests of the owner, a Mexican settled in Europe.