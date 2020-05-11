Leader of the “Los Zetas” cartel killed by COVID-19 at Jalisco prison

Sick from COVID-19, Moisés Escamilla May, leader of the criminal group “Los Zetas”, who was imprisoned for the beheading of 12 people in Cancún, Quintana Roo, died in the Puente Grande Federal Prison in Jalisco.

The authorities reported that on May 6, the cartel leader entered the medical area of ​​the prison with respiratory problems and died two days later; He was 45 years old and apparently had no other disease.

As of this Saturday night, the Jalisco Health Secretariat reported that in the Puente Grande Penitentiary Complex there were a total of 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the majority are asymptomatic patients who have not required hospitalization.

To date there are two recovered inmates who have completed 21 days of isolation and have negative results for SAR-CoV-2 with a PCR test.