Luna Lounge Continues to Bring Quality Tribute Shows to the North Shore

Luna Lounge is back once again experiencing another exciting season of outstanding entertainment! Hugh and Simon along with their friendly staff are eager to serve you their incredible four-course dinners and entertain you with world-class musical tribute shows featuring artists from the 50’s to today.

Luna Lounge is definitely one of Riviera Nayarit’s top choices for dinner, libations and quality entertainment. Located in the heart of Bucerias on the North shore, it continues to be the premier dinner show venue on the Bay of Banderas.

‘The Crazy Senoritas’ have returned for their 9th season, performing every Tuesday and Wednesday. This hilarious drag revue brings a unique mix of music, dancing and outrageous adult-oriented comedy to keep you laughing from start to finish. Don’t miss their popular new show this season!

The season of fabulous musical tribute shows continues through March with the return of favorite musical performances along with exciting new ones.

In February, ‘The Eagles: The Definitive California Sound’ scheduled for Feb 1,2 & 3 is sold out. ‘Sinatra’ starring Dan Lauzon happens on Feb 6 & 7 with tickets still available for the 7th. Enjoy songs like, “That’s Life,” “My Way” and “The Lady Is A Tramp” as you hear from this talented crooner.

‘The Abba Girls’ return to Luna Lounge on Feb 8,9 &10 with tickets still available for the 8th. You’ll hear “Mama Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “Waterloo” and many more! This show features Jackie & Adrianne stars of The Stage Show, ‘The Abba Story.’

On Feb 13 & 14 see the fabulously talented Matt Cage, in ‘Elvis 1956.’ You’ll love all of Elvis’ first hits! There are still tickets available for the 13th

Canada’s Rocketman, Jeff Scott returns as ‘Elton John’ on Feb 16 & 17. Unfortunately, both shows are sold out.

The Billy Joel Tribute, ‘Piano Man,’ starring Luna Lounge favorite Jeff Brewer happens on Feb 20 & 21 with tickets still available for the 21st. You’ll love this show with super hits like, “Uptown Girl,” “Piano Man” and “It’s Still Rock & Roll to Me.”

New this season to Luna Lounge, Ontario native, Donna Huber, brings her ‘Shania Twain Show’ to the venue on Feb 23 & 24, with tickets still available for the 24th. She’ll perform favorites like, “Any Man of Mine” and “Who’s Bed Have Your Boots Been Under.”

On Feb 27th, Amberley Beatty returns with her ‘Patsy Cline Tribute Show.’ You’ll enjoy this lively tribute to one of music’s most iconic country singers. With songs like “Crazy,” “Sweet Dreams” and “I Fall to Pieces,” you’ll love this wonderful tribute performance!

And closing out the month of February, Argentinian duo, Bohemia Viva, return once again this season with their new show, ‘Gravity’ on Feb 29th. This is definitely a “Can’t Miss” performance by two outstanding performers with incredible harmonies and a top-notch show!

Coming up in March you’ll see more fantastic tribute performances. March 1 & 2, ‘Fleetwood Mac’ (tickets available for the 2nd); Mar 5 & 6 ‘Tina Turner’ (tickets available for the 6th); Mar 8 & 9 ‘The Guess Who’ (sold out); Mar 12 ‘Cher’; Mar 15 ‘Elvis 1968’; Mar 16 ‘Dame Edna’; Mar 19 Tom Petty; Mar 22 ‘Honky Tonk Angels’; Mar 26 ‘Alan Jackson’ and on Mar 29 ‘Michael Buble.’

For more information about dinner shows and tickets, go to www.lunaloungebucerias.com. Luna Lounge is located in El Centro Bucerias at Ave. Mexico #27. Join the North Shore’s favorite entertainment venue for a season of superb food and entertainment.