Masks are required on Puerto Vallarta public transportation and taxis

The Jalisco Department of Transportation warned that all public transportation routes that take passengers without masks will be sanctioned.

The order, which is mandatory, is for all public transport: Macrobus, Light Rail, SiTren, taxis, transport network companies. Also public transportation and taxis from Puerto Vallarta, Zapotlán El Grande and Tepatitlán.

Without exception, all users must enter public and private units with face masks, otherwise they will be subject to the corresponding sanctions.

The warning is delivered in a letter signed by Amilcar Lopez Zepeda, Director of Public Transport, since the state is about to enter phase 3 of COVID-19 and based on the measures announced by the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez.

This measure is from April 20 and until further notice.

They indicate that elements of the Public Transportation Supervision Directorate are ready to supervise and punish those who fail to comply.