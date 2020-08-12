Mayor of Bahía de Banderas, Jalisco, tests positive for COVID-19

Jaime Cuevas Tello, Mayor of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, metropolitan municipality of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, tested positive for coronavirus and remains in quarantine.

Through his social networks, the Mayor, and also a doctor by profession, made the announcement of his diagnosis. “I share that since the weekend I started with a headache, fever, and cough, so I immediately took the COVID-19 test, which was positive. Since I presented the first symptoms, I have sheltered myself at home and will continue in isolation in a responsible way,” he wrote.

However, he ensures that his work does not stop, and through technology, he will continue to meet all the responsibilities that the citizens of Bahía de Banderas entrusted to him.

“I ask everyone to take care of themselves and also take care of their family. I am experiencing it first hand, this virus is spreading and we are all exposed to contracting it,” he added.

The mayor urged citizens to attend to prevention measures so that no more lives are lost. “Let’s keep taking care. My appreciation to all health personnel, who are on the battle line today,” he concluded.