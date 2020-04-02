Mayor of Puerto Vallarta asks businesses to continue supporting their employees

Due to the closure of businesses in Puerto Vallarta because of the COVID-19 health emergency, which will temporarily leave thousands of workers unemployed in the city, the municipal president, Arturo Dávalos Peña, reiterated his call to employers to support their employees and not allow them to go homeless.

The mayor recognized in the first place the effort of businessmen to invest and create jobs in Puerto Vallarta, where for many years there has been a period of prosperity and workers have been a fundamental part of these achievements, contributing their talent, dedication, and creativity, so today more than ever they need the support of their employers.

He said that it is time to join forces and invited them to join the food strategy that the city government has implemented, either by contributing resources to the food pantry that has been created, with food or economic stimuli directly with the workers.

“It is time to show solidarity with the workers who have stood shoulder to shoulder with you (the businessmen) in the moments of tourism boom, so that you continue supporting them. Let’s all make an effort, we are a family and today is the time to pull together”, emphasized Dávalos Peña.

The mayor of Vallarta also reiterated his respectful call to union leaders to support their union members and not leave them alone in these difficult times.

“We are all on the same boat and if Vallarta does poorly, we all do poorly. It is a time of solidarity, responsibility and commitment. Together we will get ahead”, he pointed out.