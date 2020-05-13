Mayor of Puerto Vallarta makes new call to citizens to not relax preventative measures

Noting that Puerto Vallarta is second in the number of infections and deaths in the state of Jalisco by COVID 19, Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña, made a new call to the population not to relax prevention measures, since it depends on returning soon to normalcy in the tourist destination.

“We want to return to normality, hug our loved ones, and to achieve this, the solution is in our hands; We have come a long way, and we must not relax prevention measures. I say this very clearly, returning to normalcy is in each one of us, let’s assume the responsibility that we have from our trenches,” emphasized Dávalos Peña.

He reiterated his call to stay at home, since the danger has not passed, and leaving only for essential matters will reduce contagions and shorten the time of social isolation.

The city of Vallarta also took the opportunity to send a message to those who unfortunately take advantage of these difficult moments to try to get rid of politics or achieve personal interests, “no action that puts our families at risk is justified,” he said.

“These have been difficult times, of brotherhood and union; We will soon see that the effort was worth it, we will smile again and shine in the world. Puerto Vallarta will be stronger and better every day. For now, stay home because my government works for your health and safety,” he emphasized.

He noted that this virus is real and Puerto Vallarta ranks second in the number of infections in the State, which means a serious danger to people’s health, “to save lives and to reactivate our municipality, stay home” he stressed.