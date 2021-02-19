Metro area of Puerto Vallarta grows 26% according to latest census

The population of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas increased 26.2 percent in 10 years, according to a report by the State Institute of Statistical and Geographical Information (IIEG).

After analyzing data from the 2020 Population and Housing Census, the institute found that the population of the interstate metropolitan area is 479,471 inhabitants. This meant a growth of 99,585 people, because in 2010 there were 379,886.

The municipality concentrates 60.9 percent of the total population of the city, while the part of Nayarit has the remaining 39.1 percent; however, Bahía de Banderas was the one that increased its population the most in the last 10 years.

According to the IIEG, the Nayarit municipality had a population growth of 51.1 percent – it went from having 124,205 people in 2010 to 255,681 in 2020. In Puerto Vallarta, there was only an upward variation of 14.1 percent.

By age ranges, minors from 0 to 14 years of age in the interstate area represent 26.3 percent of the population, while people from 15 to 64 years are equivalent to 68 percent. Those over 65 represent 5.7 percent.

The IIEG also announced that 2.1 percent of the population of the interstate area is foreign, that is, 9,809 inhabitants, of which 6,880 came from the United States.