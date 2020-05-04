Mexico adds 1,383 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 more deaths today

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that, until this Sunday, May 3, 2,154 deaths and 23,471 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been registered in Mexico.

The country added 1,383 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 more deaths today. To date, Mexico has only tested 83,175 people for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Puerto Vallarta, nine more cases were confirmed today and no new deaths. The city has only tested 366 people for COVID-19.

From the National Palace, as part of the daily report of COVID-19 in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, explained that on the international scene, the region most affected by the pandemic is America, accumulating 53.2 % of distribution of cases in the last 24 hours. In second place in this category is Europe with 32.7%.

Facing the declared phase three of contagion by federal health authorities, López-Gatell, based on mathematical predictions, reported that May 6 would be the “peak” of contagions.

“We have a week to go until that peak moment and then it will start to drop, but if and only if we stay at home. This is very important because if we start going out, this projection is not going to be fulfilled and we are going to have an increase in infections,” said the official at the morning conference last Friday.

The head of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, reported on Sunday that the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome in Mexico City will be used as a space to serve patients with coronavirus.

The main objective of using the facilities is to tend to people with mild symptoms but who cannot be at home, according to the official.

“This place is being enabled to have an expansion hospital that allows us to have more beds, especially for patients with mild symptoms but who require hospitalization, who cannot go home and carry the disease on an outpatient basis.”