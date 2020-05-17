Mexico adds 2,112 new COVID-19 cases and 278 deaths today

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Saturday, May 16, that the accumulated COVID-19 infections are 47,144, adding 2,112 new cases today. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 5,045 fatalities with 278 new deaths today.

Puerto Vallarta added three new cases of COVID-19 today and reported no new deaths. The city also reported its highest day for testing with 53 tests processed in the past day.

After the Federal Government’s announcement of the so-called “normality plan”, which determines which will be the first regions of the country that will be able to gradually reactivate their activities, the states are already preparing to return to normality.

The plan consists of a four-color traffic light and three stages, which are: the reopening of the municipalities of hope, those cities without any reports of the coronavirus (May 18), preparation for the return (May 18-31), and a regional traffic light system for the reactivation of social activities, including educational ones (June 1).

According to government authorities, at least 269 ​​municipalities that are free of contagion will be the first to reactivate their activities, in 15 states as of May 18.

A map from the Mexican government shows that there are at least 11 states colored green, which means that they do not have a high focus of COVID-19 infection.

They are Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Chiapas.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, issued a series of recommendations for people who are suffering from COVID-19 at home.

At first, he stressed that the people who are most vulnerable to contracting the virus are those who suffer from some type of comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, lung, or chronic heart disease.

Although there are people who are asymptomatic, for those who suffer the imminent consequences of the virus, the undersecretary recommended buying medicines that are sold without a prescription for fever, especially paracetamol.

Second, he stressed the importance of COVID-19 sufferers staying hydrated with a minimum of eight glasses of water a day, eating fruits and vegetables, and sleeping well, for at least eight hours.