Mexico adds 2,248 new cases of COVID-19 and 424 deaths today

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Wednesday, May 20, that the accumulated COVID-19 infections are 56,594, adding 2,248 new cases today. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 6,090 fatalities, with 424 in the past day.

Jalisco reports 48 new cases and 5 deaths today, while Puerto Vallarta reports only one new case, one new death, and only tested one person for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It should be noted that the Federal Government only reports COVID-19 cases that are tested in public hospitals and laboratories, test from private hospitals and laboratories are not included in the daily report.

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced at a press conference that the capital will remain at a red light for the COVID-19 health emergency until June 15. However, starting June 1, economic activities such as mining, construction, auto manufacturing, and beer production will reopen.

These areas of the economy are in addition to those that are currently operating, such as hospitals, transport services, grocery stores, as well as online sales and delivery services. However, the expected date could be extended a few weeks depending on the rate of infection.

From June 1, some public parks will also be reopened at 30% of their capacity so that people can start going out to exercise or walk outdoors. This was decided with the purpose of prioritizing the mental health of people who have remained in confinement during this period.

The Mayor mentioned that public spaces may not be used for parties or meetings and even urged citizens to monitor the maintenance of healthy distance in these sites, a task that has been carried out by public security elements on a daily basis.

The economic and recreational activities must be carried out taking into account the public health measures announced by the Ministry of Health, which contemplate rules of operation with flow, distribution of employees, and customers, as well as the clear signage for each of these sectors.

Claudia Sheinbaum also explained that the four colors of the daily epidemiological traffic light in Mexico City will depend on the progress in hospital occupation, which is kept in constant expert reviews with a range of at least two weeks.