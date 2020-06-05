Mexico adds another 4,442 cases of COVID-19 and 816 deaths today

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Thursday, June 4 that the accumulated COVID-19 infections are 105,680, adding another 4,442 new cases today. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 12,545 fatalities, with 816 new deaths reported today.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, explained that the increase in deaths from COVID-19, which was reported yesterday during the conference of the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, was due to an adjustment in the death data that had not been recorded previously, and he assured that there were not 1,000 deaths from coronavirus in a single day in the country. Although today another 816 deaths are being reported without any evidence provided that today’s numbers reflect any adjustment to previous data.

“This is not New York. It is different ” said the president, presenting “a flattened graph” of infections and deaths from coronaviruses in the metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico.

“It had been a while since there was a Health Secretary like Dr. Jorge Alcocer, who is a scientist, a National Science Award. There were times when (the health secretaries) were lawyers, economists, now he is a researcher of the highest level. Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell the same, an expert, a specialist,” the President said while doubling-down on the narrative that Mexico has successfully tamed the COVID-19 virus while cases continue to increase each day.