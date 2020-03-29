Mexico asks residents to stay home for a month to slow coronavirus as cases rise

Mexico’s Deputy Health Minister, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, on Saturday, asked all residents in Mexico to stay at home for a month, saying it was the only way to reduce the transmission rate of the coronavirus.

Mexican health authorities said there was a total of 848 confirmed cases in Mexico as of Saturday, 131 more than the previous day, and 16 deaths.

At a press conference, the expert noted that there are 2,623 suspected cases of contagion and that 4,341 cases have been ruled out so far.

In detail, 57 percent of the cases are men and 43 percent are women, of whom 88 percent received outpatient medical care and 12 percent required hospitalization.

Likewise, 67 percent of the people who are hospitalized are stable, 28 percent in serious condition and 5 percent intubated.

In addition, Alomía Zegarra said that 16 deaths are reported, of which 87 percent were male and 13 percent female.

In this same week, Mexico declared its entry into phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic, that is, when there is community transmission.

From March 23 until April 20, the Mexican health authorities maintain a National Sana Distancia Day to temporarily restrict non-essential activities and keep most people in their homes.

In Mexico City, cinemas, bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments are kept closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.