Mexico enters the top-10 list of countries with the most deaths by COVID-19

The American continent has become one of the most important outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic in the world. Not only because the United States is the country with the most deaths throughout the pandemic, now Mexico has crept onto the top-10 list with the 6,510 deaths reported on May 21.

Of the three countries that are in North America move on this list, the U.S. places first in deaths, Mexico is second, and Canada runs close third with 6,267 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in the pandemic.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, gave the bad news about the position that the country occupies at a global level during the afternoon conference on the pandemic, in which they also announced that contagions have increased to 59,567.

Mexico has also identified a further 769 suspected deaths from the disease that could add to the staggering number and rank the country higher on the world death list.

May 21 is the second consecutive day that the country records more than 400 deaths from coronavirus. A day earlier they had reported 424 deaths, while 420 people died in the following 24 hours. The last couple of days have also set new records of infections for Mexico.

On April 23, the undersecretary said in an interview that between 50 and 70% of serious COVID-19 people could lose their lives in the pandemic, that is, an estimate of between 6,000 and 8,000 people. Currently, the country is dangerously close to the figure just days after presenting the plan to reopen the country in 10-days.