Mexico has its deadliest day from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health reported 104 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, this is Mexico’s deadliest day from COVID-19, now totaling 650 deaths.

The deadliest day had been reported on April 14 with 74 deaths.

Currently, Mexico has a mortality rate of 8.7%, compared to the worldwide average of 6.8%. The high level of deaths in Mexico can be contributed to an extremely low number of testing.

Mexico registers 7,497 positive cases of this disease so far, after adding 622 new cases in the last 24-hours.

Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, said that 525 municipalities already register at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Undersecretary of Health emphasized the extreme need for the population to respect the quarantine, given reports showing the Mexicans are becoming restless and there is increased mobilization of the population in the streets, which could exponentially increase the number of cases of infection, specifically in Mexico City.