Mexico launches COVID-19 app

Due to the increase in coronavirus cases in Mexico, the Ministry of Health has decided to innovate its prevention plan to contain the spread of the disease. That is why they presented an application intended to keep all citizens informed.

The authorities, through a press conference at the National Palace, made the ‘COVID-19 MX’ app available to the entire country so that they can keep abreast of the latest details of the pandemic in Mexico.

The Assistant Secretary for Health Promotion and Prevention, Hugo López-Gatell, presented the program during the press conference at the National Palace on April 2. Through it you will be able to access a COVID-19 self -diagnosis test and epidemiological care telephones in Mexico.

How to download the COVID-19 MX app?

The application is available for any mobile device with an Android operating system that uses the Play Store or iOS and Apple Store. It should be noted that, for its correct operation, the equipment must be properly connected to an internet network.

How does the application help prevent coronavirus?

As soon as the application is accessed, a message will appear with the phrase “Stay at Home”. This belongs to the initiative promoted by health authorities worldwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“#QuédateEnCasa: If you do it and we all do it, we will be able to educate the transmission of the virus”, is the welcome greeting to those who open the program.

Among the sections of the app, there is one that allows determining if a person is at risk of having been infected with the virus. Through an examination that analyzes the symptoms and the state of health, the probabilities of contagion are calculated.

A virtual test can also be performed to identify if a citizen is part of the population at risk for coronavirus, such as older adults or patients with chronic conditions.

In pandemic emergencies, it is possible to find the closest health centers using GPS.

Finally, the application has a section dedicated to answering questions, offering advice, prevention measures and reporting on the latest news from COVID-19 in Mexico.