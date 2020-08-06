Mexico nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 829 new fatalities

Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 6,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 829 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 456,100 cases and 49,698 deaths.

The new numbers put Mexico on track to surpass 50,000 deaths this week. Mexico currently has the world’s third-highest coronavirus death toll, after the United States and Brazil.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Jalisco reports 32,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, 300% higher than the cases being reported by the Federal Government. Currently, the state is reporting 1,627 deaths.

Puerto Vallarta is reporting 2,062 total cases of COVID-19, and 132 deaths as of August 4, 2020.

Federal Government authorities reiterate that people who suffer from diseases such as: diabetes, hypertension, morbid obesity, kidney failure, lupus, cancer, heart and respiratory diseases, as well as transplants, adults over the age of 60, pregnant women, and those who care for children under the age of 12; They should stay home, in addition to keeping a safe distance and wearing face masks when in public spaces.