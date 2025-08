Mexico City - The historic grounds of the Los Pinos Cultural Center filled with music, color and regional flavor this weekend as the Baja California cultural expo Los Pinos opened in a spirited celebration of the northwestern state’s living traditions. The two-day “Baja California en Los Pinos” exhibition brought artists, performers and food artisans from the peninsula to the capital, drawing large crowds and a...

