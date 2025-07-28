Tepeyac Hill

Giant Boulder Falls from Tepeyac Hill in Mexico City, Seriously Injures Elderly Man

July 28, 2025
Emergency crews in Mexico City work to break apart and remove a 2.5-meter boulder. It slid off Cerro de Tepeyac, commonly known as Tepeyac Hill, and crashed onto a roadway, injuring a passerby. Mexico City, CDMX - A freak accident struck Mexico City on Sunday morning. An enormous rock broke…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN