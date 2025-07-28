Cablebús Line 4 in Mexico City will be the world’s longest urban cable car

In a move that redefines urban transportation, Mexico City is about to break records. The capital’s Cablebús Line 4—an ambitious aerial cable car project linking Tlalpan and Coyoacán—will officially become the longest urban cable car system in the world, spanning an impressive 11.4 kilometers. This major announcement came during a…

This major announcement came during a high-profile presentation led by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, flanked by Andrés Lajous Loaeza, head of the Railway Transport Regulatory Agency (ARTF), and Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina, Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT).

A Sky-High Solution for a Grounded Problem

The Cablebús system isn’t just about setting records—it’s about transforming lives. Line 4 is projected to move up to 65,000 people daily across a wide swath of Mexico City in just 40 minutes.

For residents in the southern boroughs like Pedregal de San Nicolás, where travel across the city often takes over an hour due to chaotic traffic and winding streets, this means a 45% reduction in commute time. That hour-long slog becomes a smooth, 30-minute ride above the fray.

And at a fare of just 7 pesos, it’s one of the most affordable forms of public transportation in the city—on par or cheaper than existing bus and minibus fares.

Connecting the City Like Never Before

Cablebús Line 4 is more than just a long cable—it’s a lifeline. The route will connect:

30 neighborhoods in Tlalpan

9 neighborhoods in Coyoacán

Major destinations like Ciudad Universitaria, the National Institute of Pediatrics, Fuentes Brotantes National Park, and the Miguel Hidalgo Market

It will seamlessly link to multiple major transit lines including:

Metro Line 3

Metrobús Line 1 (running along Avenida Insurgentes)

(running along Avenida Insurgentes) Trolebús Line 12 (on Avenida del Imán and Avenida Aztecas)

(on Avenida del Imán and Avenida Aztecas) Light Rail

Metro Line 2

This means a resident from Tlalpan could theoretically travel across the entire city—south to north—all the way to Indios Verdes, crossing through central neighborhoods and transit hubs without ever setting foot on a congested roadway.

A System Already Proving Itself

Cablebús Line 4 joins a growing network of aerial transit in the capital. According to Lajous Loaeza, three lines are already operating:

Line 1 in Cuautepec (Gustavo A. Madero borough)

in (Gustavo A. Madero borough) Line 2 in Iztapalapa —currently the world’s longest urban cable car, stretching just over 10 km

in —currently the world’s longest urban cable car, stretching just over Line 3 in Chapultepec, which also serves tourism and cultural functions

Together, these three lines have carried more than 160 million passengers since their respective inaugurations. The data speaks volumes: residents are embracing these sky-bound routes not just for their novelty, but for the real improvements to quality of life they deliver.

Designed for the Hills—and for Equity

Mexico City’s topography has always posed a challenge for transit planners. The steep hills and maze-like road networks in areas like Tlalpan often leave communities isolated or forced to endure painfully long commutes.

But Cablebús is designed for exactly that. “These systems are meant to reach upper, hard-to-access zones,” explained Lajous Loaeza. “The physical distance may not be great, but the travel time is long due to road layout and slopes.”

Line 4 solves this by bypassing the terrain entirely—gliding above it.

Even the walk to the stations is part of the plan. The federal government is pairing the system with Safe Paths (Caminos Seguros)—well-lit, accessible pedestrian corridors that make it safer and easier to reach the Cablebús terminals.

Urban Mobility That’s Visionary

Line 4’s announcement marks another milestone in Mexico City’s evolving public transportation strategy. Once completed, it will push the city to the top of the global list of cities investing in innovative, sustainable, and equitable mobility.

And beyond the stats and logistics, it sends a message: Mexico City is ready to lead the world—not just on the ground, but in the skies above.

This is more than infrastructure—it’s urban imagination realized. From Tlalpan rooftops to Coyoacán’s cultural core, thousands of commuters will soon be able to rise above traffic and glide across the city—fast, cheap, and with breathtaking views.

Cablebús Line 4 isn’t just the longest in the world. It’s one of the most transformative.

