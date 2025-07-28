Cablebús Line 4

Cablebús Line 4 in Mexico City will be the world’s longest urban cable car

July 28, 2025
In a move that redefines urban transportation, Mexico City is about to break records. The capital’s Cablebús Line 4—an ambitious aerial cable car project linking Tlalpan and Coyoacán—will officially become the longest urban cable car system in the world, spanning an impressive 11.4 kilometers. This major announcement came during a…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN