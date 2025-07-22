CDMX AI fraud alert: how criminals drain your accounts

The Government of Mexico City issued a CDMX AI fraud alert after the Policía Cibernética detected a new wave of scams that use artificial intelligence to trick residents and empty their bank accounts. Officials said scammers copy voices, replicate government logos and build fake payment pages to rush victims into…

Authorities stressed that this is not a theoretical risk. Reports already show people losing savings after receiving “urgent” texts about fines, missed payments or blocked cards. The messages look official, the links open pages that seem real, and the calls sound like a relative or a public servant. That realism is exactly what AI delivers to criminals.

How the scheme works and why it spreads fast

Fraudsters start with data scraped from old leaks, social networks or public records. AI tools then generate convincing audio, images and even live video to support a story: a supposed government notice, a bank verification step, a loved one in trouble. Once the victim believes the tale, the criminals push for the crucial step—downloading an app, sharing a code, or dictating a one‑time password. With that single action, they enter the phone, open banking apps and drain your accounts through quick transfers.

Mexico City’s cyber police say the hook changes, but the method repeats: scare, rush, obtain access. The unit asked residents to slow down when a message demands immediate payment or threatens penalties. Type the official address yourself. Call the agency on its public number, not the one in the text. Refuse to give security codes through chat or voice notes, no matter how “official” they sound.

How to protect your money without panic

You do not need to be a programmer to defend yourself. Keep your phone updated, lock it with biometrics, and review every permission you grant. If a site asks for more data than usual, close it and start again from the official portal. Use two‑factor authentication from an independent app or token, not from SMS when possible, because criminals can intercept or trick you into sharing those digits.

Tell your family what is happening. The CDMX government urged residents to warn older relatives, who are frequent targets, and teenagers, who often install apps without reading what they allow. If someone in your house receives a suspicious link “from the city” or “the bank,” check together. The scam loses power when more eyes look at it.

What authorities promise next

The Policía Cibernética keeps monitoring social networks, messaging apps and cloned portals. The agency opened a 24/7 line and email for complaints and technical guidance. It also plans short workshops in neighborhoods and schools to explain these AI tactics in plain language. Officials know that technology will keep evolving, so they frame this alert as an ongoing campaign, not a one‑off notice.

For now, the core message remains: doubt first, click later. Criminals need your tap, your reply or your code. Deny them that, and the AI fraud stops at your screen.

