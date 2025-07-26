Mexico City rental housing

Mexico City Rental Housing Plan Faces Shortage Crisis

July 26, 2025
Mexico City News - Mexico City’s officials and experts warn that developers have exhausted every available plot for new construction. UNAM researcher Alejandro Suárez Pareyón says the city has drained its buildable‑land reserves. He said authorities must focus on recycling underused plots and dedicating the tiny remaining supply to public…
