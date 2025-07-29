Ríos de Color 2025 Festival

Ríos de Color 2025 Festival CDMX Celebrates Global Art Without Barriers

July 29, 2025
Mexico City - The Ríos de Color 2025 Festival returns to Mexico City this September with a bold mission. It aims to celebrate art without restrictions—regardless of technique, fame, or origin. From September 25 to 28, more than 100 artists from 54 countries will participate in the festival’s second edition.…
