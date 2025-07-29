Ríos de Color 2025 Festival CDMX Celebrates Global Art Without Barriers

Mexico City - The Ríos de Color 2025 Festival returns to Mexico City this September with a bold mission. It aims to celebrate art without restrictions—regardless of technique, fame, or origin. From September 25 to 28, more than 100 artists from 54 countries will participate in the festival’s second edition.…

Mexico City - The Ríos de Color 2025 Festival returns to Mexico City this September with a bold mission. It aims to celebrate art without restrictions—regardless of technique, fame, or origin. From September 25 to 28, more than 100 artists from 54 countries will participate in the festival’s second edition. They will transform the capital into a hub for inclusive and global creativity.

Founded by Russian-born artist Irina Yushmanova, who also directs the Endorphine Art School, the event is designed to bridge cultures. It achieves this through artistic expression. Unlike traditional exhibitions that favor established names or particular styles, Ríos de Color invites both seasoned and emerging artists. They present their work side by side. The festival will feature a wide array of techniques, styles, and cultural narratives. It emphasizes diversity as its signature trait.

An Expanding Vision Beyond Watercolor

The inaugural edition in 2024 focused exclusively on watercolor. It aimed to elevate the medium’s artistic prestige. For this year’s expanded format, Yushmanova and her 15-member organizing team have broadened the scope. It includes a wide variety of styles, from classical realism to contemporary impressionism.

“Our goal is to offer a panoramic view of today’s art world,” said Yushmanova. She added that the festival is intended to be both a platform for dialogue and a catalyst for discovery.

This year’s curation team includes 21 jurors of international stature. They ensure a high standard of artistic exchange across continents and disciplines.

Interactive Competitions and Artistic Freedom

One of the most exciting components of Ríos de Color 2025 is its series of four in-person competitions. Each focuses on a different genre:

Urban Landscape – September 26

– September 26 Still Life (Bodegón) and Abstract – September 27

and – September 27 Portrait – September 28

These contests are open to a wide range of media, including charcoal, sanguine, sepia, acrylic, oil, transparent watercolor, dry or oil pastels, Chinese ink, gouache, and mixed techniques. Participants must work within specific dimensions (56x38 cm or 55x40 cm). Prizes for each category include:

1st Prize: 6,000 pesos plus art materials

6,000 pesos plus art materials 2nd Prize: 2,000 pesos plus materials

2,000 pesos plus materials 3rd Prize: Art materials

According to Yushmanova, the competitions aren’t just about winning—they’re about creating a shared space for exploration. Here, newcomers and professionals alike can showcase their vision.

Workshops With World-Class Artists

A cornerstone of the festival’s programming is its lineup of hands-on workshops led by five globally recognized artists:

Tomas W. Schaller (USA) – known for architectural watercolor landscapes

– known for architectural watercolor landscapes Ivan Loginov (Russia) – celebrated for dynamic realist portraiture

– celebrated for dynamic realist portraiture David Condori (Peru) – acclaimed for expressive urban sketching

– acclaimed for expressive urban sketching Antonio Giacomin (Brazil) – expert in oil-based classical techniques

– expert in oil-based classical techniques Jung Hun Sung (South Korea) – a master of drawing and watercolor with a massive social media following

Together, these instructors bring over 1.5 million followers from digital platforms into the real-world space of collaboration and skill-building. Each will host immersive workshops on subjects such as anatomical drawing, urban scenery, and natural landscapes. These workshops offer attendees a rare chance to learn directly from globally admired professionals.

“These workshops aren’t just lessons,” Yushmanova emphasized. “They’re transformative experiences, building direct contact between art students and the global masters of their craft.”

A Festival for All—Not Just the Famous

Perhaps the most radical idea behind the Ríos de Color 2025 Festival is its commitment to democratizing art. Participants do not need to be affiliated with a gallery or have previous accolades. Whether one is a hobbyist, student, or self-taught painter, there is space to join as an exhibitor, workshop attendee, or even simply as a viewer. This space is open to those who appreciate visual beauty.

“There are many ways to get involved,” Yushmanova explained. “You can submit a piece for exhibition, participate in a class, attend the demonstrations, or just explore the show. Additionally, you can purchase art that speaks to you.”

The festival’s partnerships reinforce this ethos. Major sponsors include Pinceles y Más, Da Vinci, Daniel Smith, Tintoretto, Instituto Mora, and ArtHuman. ArtHuman is a Mexican firm specializing in talent selection and organizational consulting. Their support helps to subsidize participation fees, expand the festival’s infrastructure, and keep programming accessible.

More Than an Exhibition: Building an Artistic Community

Beyond the visual works and technical training, the four-day event will feature cultural activities like lectures, editorial presentations, art history discussions, and panels on the future of contemporary art. These events aim to foster a deeper understanding of the role of art in society. They also explore the intersections of technique, politics, and personal expression.

“We’re not just mounting an exhibition,” said Yushmanova. “We’re building a creative community—one that sees art as a vehicle for dialogue, connection, and growth.”

With expectations high and preparations in full swing, Ríos de Color 2025 is poised to surpass its inaugural success. It aims to deliver not just an art show, but a vibrant international festival that welcomes all voices to the canvas.