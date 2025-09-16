Puerto Vallarta News

Sheinbaum first Grito women

Sheinbaum first Grito honors women and sovereignty

September 16, 2025
Sheinbaum first Grito centers women who forged the nation and a firm call for national sovereignty as Mexico’s first woman president leads the Independence cry in a full Zócalo.

Xochimilco Utopía vote

Xochimilco rejects Utopía plan and the search for a new site begins

Neighbors rejected the Xochimilco Utopía vote on Sept. 14, 77.3% opposing, forcing CDMX to seek...
Mexico City two bedroom

Mexico City two bedroom demand leads home searches

Mexico City two bedroom demand now leads home searches as prices rise and households shrink,...
CDMX anti gentrification

CDMX anti gentrification protest filled Centro Histórico

Hundreds gathered in Mexico City’s Centro Histórico to protest gentrification and rising rents, demanding housing...
Ley Seca

Ley Seca CDMX set for Independence Day in select boroughs

Ley Seca CDMX will apply in select boroughs on Sept. 15–16. We verify Gaceta orders,...
