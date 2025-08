When a wise man points to the moon, a fool looks at the finger. That proverb has been repeated so often that it risks becoming wallpaper—but in the recent anti-gentrification marches in Mexico City, it fits like a key in the wrong lock. The protests promised to highlight the displacement of long-term residents. Instead, xenophobic and patriotic rhetoric hijacked the narrative, obscuring the underlying class...

