UNAM Experts Create 3D Popocatépetl Model with AI for Volcano Monitoring

In a groundbreaking advancement, specialists from the Instituto de Geofísica (IGf) at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) have developed the first three-dimensional Popocatépetl 3D model with AI of the volcano’s interior, with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI). This innovative methodology aims to solve critical questions about the Popocatépetl 3D model with AI structure, such as the existence of magma chambers, and to enhance monitoring and disaster prevention efforts.

Marco Calò, the lead researcher of the Popocatépetl 3D model with AI project, explains, “What we are doing is literally creating a three-dimensional X-ray of the volcano’s interior. This is a major advantage, as it allows us to rotate the volcano and observe how seismic waves propagate inside it.”

The project, which has been ongoing since 2019, utilizes 18 seismic stations placed around the volcano. These stations record at least 100 measurements per second, generating vast amounts of data. Previously, researchers analyzed this data manually; however, with the support of AI, they can now process a year’s worth of data from all stations in just three hours.

AI-Driven Innovation for Earthquake Detection

During the research, Karina Bernal, a student in the Posgrado de Ciencias de la Tierra program at UNAM, optimized a system that automatically detects and classifies different types of earthquakes associated with volcanic activity. “It’s like teaching the computer to recognize whether a seismic signal is caused by a rock fracture or by the movement of a gas bubble in the magma,” explained Bernal.

This development has allowed researchers to identify interconnected internal structures, such as potential magma accumulation zones or ascending conduits. These anomalies are detected based on how seismic waves travel through the ground: faster through hard rocks, and slower through areas with magma or softer material.

The Future: 4D Imaging and Volcanic Activity Prediction

One of the project’s most exciting innovations is the potential to build 4D tomography in the near future. These are three-dimensional models that evolve over time. "If we see a magma body moving towards the surface in different periods, we could anticipate increased volcanic activity," said Calò. The first step, however, is to develop a reliable and highly detailed reference model of the Popocatépetl 3D model with AI volcano’s interior.

The implications of this research go beyond scientific curiosity; they have direct consequences for civil protection efforts. Understanding the Popocatépetl 3D model with AI volcano's internal structure can help authorities make informed decisions about evacuation zones and the potential risk of eruptions.

“By knowing if magma is rising through a lateral conduit, we could expand the evacuation radius. AI doesn’t make that decision, but it provides us with key information to act on,” Calò explained.

Mexico’s Pioneering Role in Volcanic Research

The team of researchers at UNAM is proud to be pioneers in Mexico and compete at the international level. The next step in the project will involve integrating updated seismic data and refining the internal volcanic map to ensure ongoing accuracy and preparedness.

This groundbreaking research is a step forward in improving Mexico's ability to respond to volcanic threats, offering a more precise and timely understanding of Popocatépetl's behavior and enhancing the safety of millions of people living near the active volcano.

