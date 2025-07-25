Huasca de Ocampo Owl Rescue Sparks Community Action

Huasca de Ocampo News - Early Friday morning on July 25, 2025, residents of the Tlaxocoyucan community in Huasca de Ocampo sprang into action. They had heard distress calls from an owl trapped in a pot of water near a greenhouse. The site sat on the edge of the La…

Huasca de Ocampo News - Early Friday morning on July 25, 2025, residents of the Tlaxocoyucan community in Huasca de Ocampo sprang into action. They had heard distress calls from an owl trapped in a pot of water near a greenhouse. The site sat on the edge of the La Bomba neighborhood. Yesenia Hernández González and her father, José Hernández, were tending plants when they located the exhausted bird. They carefully tipped the pot to free the owl, and wrapped it in a soft cloth for warmth. They then alerted the municipal Civil Protection Department.

Local Civil Protection personnel arrived within minutes to assess the owl’s condition. “Its feathers were soaked, and it could barely stand,” said one rescuer. Officials followed the standardized wildlife care protocols by gently restraining the owl and placing it in a ventilated carrier. They then informed the Huasca Ecology Directorate. That office relayed the case to the Hidalgo Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnath). Semarnath swiftly coordinated the transfer to the Pachuca Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit, also known as the Biopark.

At the Biopark, a team of veterinarians conducted a thorough medical evaluation. Initial X‑rays suggested a possible fracture in the owl’s wing. The bird remains under close observation in a quiet enclosure. Veterinarians have started anti‑inflammatory treatment and limited the owl’s flight to prevent further injury. “Our goal is to restore its health fully and release it back into the wild.” said Dr. María López. She is head veterinarian at the unit.

The Pachuca Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit treats hundreds of injured animals each year. It offers expertise in caring for native Mexican species, including birds of prey. The center’s network extends to wildlife management offices across Hidalgo. Semarnath officials praised the collaboration among local rescuers, Civil Protection and the rehabilitation team. The Huasca de Ocampo owl rescue has earned applause from conservation groups statewide. “This case highlights the strength of our protocols and the importance of swift action,” said a Semarnath spokesperson.

Municipal authorities expressed gratitude

Municipal authorities expressed gratitude for the Hernández family’s quick thinking. They commended Civil Protection officers and Semarnath staff for their swift response. “Citizen participation is vital in protecting wild species,” said Ana Martínez, director of Huasca Ecology. She added that reporting wildlife emergencies helps preserve the region’s biodiversity and ensures proper care for injured animals.

Conservation experts note that community involvement in wildlife rescue efforts has grown in recent years. In response, authorities have launched workshops to train residents in basic animal first aid and proper reporting channels. They encourage anyone who finds a wild animal in distress to contact Civil Protection or Semarnath immediately. Officials also remind locals to keep emergency numbers on hand and avoid handling wild animals without guidance.

As the owl begins its recovery, officials plan to monitor its condition and provide routine care until release. They anticipate the bird will regain full strength within weeks. Once it is ready, staff will return it to its natural habitat in the region. This successful rescue reflects a shared commitment across government agencies and local residents. It underscores the power of teamwork in safeguarding Hidalgo’s rich natural heritage.

