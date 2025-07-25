monkeypox hidalgo

Monkeypox Returns to Hidalgo After Two Years Without News Cases

July 25, 2025
, ,
Hidalgo News - The Hidalgo Health Secretariat has confirmed that monkeypox, also known as Mpox, has returned to the state. This marks the first local cases in more than two years. Vanessa Escalante Arroyo, head of the SSH, reported three infections in Huasca, Pachuca and Tulancingo. Health officials say early…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN