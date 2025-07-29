Tepoztlán shuts down illegal construction to Protect Endangered Maguey Bat Habitat

Tepoztlán, Morelos — In a decisive move to protect one of Mexico’s most ecologically important bat species, the Tepoztlán city council—alongside the Federal Attorney’s Office for Environmental Protection (Profepa)—has shut down two illegal construction sites. Indeed, Tepoztlán shuts down illegal construction located within the El Tepozteco Protected Natural Area. The…

Tepoztlán, Morelos — In a decisive move to protect one of Mexico’s most ecologically important bat species, the Tepoztlán city council—alongside the Federal Attorney’s Office for Environmental Protection (Profepa)—has shut down two illegal construction sites. Indeed, Tepoztlán shuts down illegal construction located within the El Tepozteco Protected Natural Area. The sites, situated in the Oztuyehualco area of the community of Santo Domingo Ocotitlán, were found to be dangerously encroaching on a delicate cave system that serves as the primary mating refuge for the endangered maguey bat.

“A serious environmental threat”

According to an official statement released Thursday, the two unauthorized structures had been built directly over volcanic tunnels and caves that house the maguey bat, a species essential to the pollination of agave plants and currently at risk of extinction. Environmental researchers and municipal authorities warned that the sheer weight of the construction, combined with heavy truck traffic in the area, could collapse the cave system—permanently disrupting its microclimate and leading to the disappearance of the endemic bat population.

“This species plays a vital role in maintaining the ecosystem of the region, especially in agave pollination. Its extinction would have devastating ripple effects across the local environment and economy,” the city council stated, emphasizing why Tepoztlán shuts down illegal construction.

A unique and fragile cave ecosystem

The affected cave, commonly referred to as La Cueva del Diablo or Oztuyehualco Cave, is a two-kilometer-long volcanic cavity located at 1,883 meters above sea level. This transition zone between pine-oak and tropical deciduous forests once sheltered around 9,000 bats. Today, only an estimated 3,000 remain.

Researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos (UAEM) have identified the cave as the sole known refuge where male and female maguey bats congregate to mate—typically from September to March.

“The cave’s destruction would mean the loss of an irreplaceable mating ground,” warned one researcher. “It’s not just about protecting wildlife—it’s about preserving the integrity of the entire ecosystem.” Thus, Tepoztlán shuts down illegal construction to prevent this potential loss.

Mounting pressure on local authorities

The closures follow growing public concern and scientific alarm over rapid, unregulated development in the area. Earlier this month, La Jornada reported that private construction projects—some allegedly approved by local, state, and federal officials—threaten the integrity of the El Tepozteco National Park. Critics argue that communal property committees have exacerbated the crisis by issuing land titles within protected zones.

Though some residents of Santo Domingo welcomed the city council’s intervention, recognizing that Tepoztlán shuts down illegal construction, many also expressed frustration that enforcement is limited and inconsistent. “This is a step in the right direction,” said one local activist, “but it’s not enough. More homes are being built every week. We need comprehensive action to stop the destruction of this sacred place.”

Legal and safety concerns

In addition to the ecological damage, the city council emphasized the risk to human life. A collapse of the caves caused by illegal construction could have tragic consequences. “These structures are unsafe and built without permits or oversight,” the city said. “There is a genuine risk to human life if they collapse.”

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether legal proceedings will be initiated against the property owners or builders. However, further inspections and closures are expected in the coming weeks as part of an intensified environmental protection campaign.

About El Tepozteco and the maguey bat

El Tepozteco National Park is a federally designated protected area renowned for its biodiversity, cultural heritage, and spiritual significance. It encompasses a unique combination of forest types, volcanic formations, and endemic wildlife. The park draws eco-tourists, spiritual pilgrims, and conservationists alike.

The maguey bat, also known as Leptonycteris nivalis, plays a critical role in agave pollination, which is essential not only to regional ecosystems but also to traditional agricultural practices and the tequila and mezcal industries. The bat’s population has been under threat due to habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change.

Conservationists say urgent action is required to protect what remains of its habitat in Morelos. “We can’t afford to lose this species,” one researcher emphasized. “If we do, the cultural, environmental, and economic impact would be irreversible.”

