Tepoztlán tourism summer crackdown

Tepoztlán Sees Tourist Surge as Authorities Crack Down on Unregulated Alcohol Sales

July 29, 2025
On the first weekend of the summer vacation season, the Magical Town of Tepoztlán experienced a major influx of tourists, welcoming between six and seven thousand visitors—twice the typical number for a weekend, according to Mayor Perseo Quiroz Rendón. This Tepoztlán tourism summer surge marked a strong start to the…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN